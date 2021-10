UPDATE: The 5-year-old girl was found safe and returned to her parents, police say.

===

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a five-year-old, who was last seen on the 5700 block of W. Capitol Drive at 2 p.m. on October 3.

She is described as 3' to 4' tall, weighing 38lbs. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and possible black sandals.

