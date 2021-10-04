CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan’s Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM

By The Associated Press, Mari Yamaguchi
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1pRE_0cGAm39D00

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.

Kishida replaced Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week and is certain to win the parliamentary vote for prime minister later Monday because the party and its coalition partner control both houses. He and his Cabinet will then be sworn in at a palace ceremony, replacing Suga’s.

Suga leaves after only one year in office after seeing his support plunge over his government’s handling of the pandemic and insistence on holding the Olympics as the virus spread.

A former foreign minister, Kishida, 64, used to be known as a dovish moderate but turned hawkish apparently to win over influential conservatives in the party. He is firmly entrenched in the conservative establishment and his victory in the party election was a choice for continuity and stability over change.

All but two of 20 Cabinet posts under Suga will be replaced, 13 them appointed to ministerial posts for the first time, Japanese media reported. Most of the posts went to powerful factions that voted for Kishida in the party election. Only three women are reportedly included, up from two in Suga’s government.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi are to be retained, ensuring continuity of Japan’s diplomacy and security policies as the country seeks to closely work with Washington under the bilateral security pact in the face of China’s rise and growing tensions in the region, including around Taiwan.

Kishida supports stronger Japan-U.S. security ties and partnerships with other like-minded democracies in Asia, Europe and Britain, in part to counter China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

Kishida is to create a new Cabinet post aimed at tackling economic dimensions of Japan’s national security, appointing 46-year-old Takayuki Kobayashi, who is relatively new to parliament.

Japan faces growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, which last month test-fired ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets in Japan. Kishida also faces worsening ties with fellow U.S. ally South Korea over history issues even after he struck a 2015 agreement with Seoul to resolve a row over the issue of women who were sexually abused by Japan’s military during World War II.

An urgent task at home will be turning around his party’s sagging popularity, hurt by Suga’s perceived high-handedness on the pandemic and other issues. Kishida is expected to make a policy speech later this week before dissolving the lower house of Parliament ahead of the general election expected by mid-November.

He’ll also have to ensure Japan’s health care systems, vaccination campaign and other virus measures are ready for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in winter, while gradually normalizing social and economic activity.

Kishida said last week that his top priority would be the economy. Kishida’s “new capitalism” is largely a continuation of Abe’s economic policies. He aims to raise income of more people and create a cycle of growth and distribution.

A third-generation politician, Kishida was first elected to Parliament in 1993 representing Hiroshima and is an advocate for nuclear disarmament. He escorted former President Barack Obama during his 2016 visit to the city that, along with Nagasaki, was destroyed in U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

Japan's new PM Kishida, Chinese President Xi discuss ties

Tokyo [Japan], October 8 (ANI): New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held their first telephonic conversation since the former took office and discussed bilateral relations. Kishida has stressed that maintaining stable bilateral relations is important for the region and the international community as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kishida vows to lead with 'trust and empathy' to fix Japan

In his first policy speech Friday, Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen pandemic management and health care in case of another coronavirus resurgence, and turn around the battered economy while bolstering the country's defenses against threats from China and North Korea Tasked with a crucial mission of rallying public support ahead of national elections expected on Oct. 31, Kishida promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.” He was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday as Japan s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who left after only a year in office. Suga's perceived high-handed...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

New Japan PM Kishida off to Rocky Start in Polling

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is struggling to find his footing with voters just two days after he took the top job and launched his new government, multiple polls by local media showed on Tuesday. On the lower end, the daily Asahi put Kishida's approval rating at...
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Kishida pledges as Japan's new PM, considers Covid-19 his top priority

Fumio Kishida pledges as the new Prime Minister of Japan. Fumio Kishida, Japan’s new Prime Minister, has pledged to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The 64-year-old made his first speech as the new Prime Minister and also announced his new cabinet, which is a mix of experienced leaders as well as newcomers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
go955.com

New Japan PM Kishida unveils cabinet stacked with ex-premier Abe’s allies

TOKYO (Reuters) – Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled on Monday a cabinet line-up https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profiles-likely-japanese-cabinet-ministers-2021-10-04 featuring allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensuring the influence of the latter’s conservative base. Of the 20 posts, 13 are filled by people with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida’s...
POLITICS
jack1065.com

Japan’s new PM Kishida flags chance of tweaking financial income tax

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that tweaking the country’s financial income tax rate will be among options in addressing income disparity. In his first news conference as prime minister, Kishida also said he will consider offering cash payouts to households hit hardest by...
INCOME TAX
IBTimes

Japan's New PM Fumio Kishida: Calm Centrist Promising Spending

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. The 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima family of politicians is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, despite a low-key presence that has sometimes been characterised as a lack of charisma.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Toshimitsu Motegi
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Fumio Kishida: Japan’s ruling party names former top diplomat as new leader and next PM

Japan’s ruling party has declared former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the winner of its leadership election, leaving him poised to become the country’s next prime minister when Yoshihide Suga steps down on Monday.Mr Kishida has won the governing party’s leadership election after defeating the country’s current vaccine minister Taro Kono in a tightly fought contest.The new leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party secured 257 votes against Mr Kono’s 170 in the final run-off round of the election. Mr Kishida is now certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and a coalition...
POLITICS
telegraphherald.com

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing party...
POLITICS
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Conservative Party#Economy#Nagasaki#Ap#Cabinet#Liberal Democratic Party#Japanese#Defense
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
AFP

Damaged US nuclear sub arrives in Guam

An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give the precise location where the incident occurred but said it happened in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured including two moderately.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
673
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy