Rodgers-Cobb combination clicks for Packers against the Steelers

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Green Bay Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers ahead for good and scored again on a 1-yard reception that made it 27-10 in the third period.

Rodgers has 420 career touchdown passes, tying Dan Marino for sixth all-time. Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards in his first home start against the Steelers, the only team he hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field. PIttsburgh has lost three straight.

