In Tesla’s early days, Elon Musk was an EV hero in the eyes of many people. With the pressures of climate change fast approaching, Musk helped shepherd a new era of environmentally-friendly electric vehicles. However, the luster of Musk and Tesla has waned, especially with Musk’s recent antics, such as his controversial tweets. In the wake of this, a new EV hero may supplant Musk: Rivian’s R.J. Scaringe. He offers a low-key alternative to Musk, and the electric Rivian R1T received very positive reviews.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO