City of Topeka, consulting group host meeting to discuss city planning and updates

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The City of Topeka and JEO Consulting Group are hosting two virtual public meetings this week where they will discuss proposed updates to the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization’s Futures 2045 plan.

Dates & Times:

Monday, Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the ins and outs of the project, plus will have a chance to provide feedback on the current transportation system in the Topeka region.

To learn more about the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization or to register for the meeting, click here .

