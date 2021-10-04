CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch SNL Weekend Update pay tribute to Norm Macdonald

By Tribune Media Services
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
“Saturday Night Live” aired a tribute to former Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald during this week’s premiere of its 47th season. After swapping jokes as usual Saturday about the week’s biggest headlines, current Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took a moment to honor their beloved predecessor, who died last month at age 61 after a private battle with cancer.

www.al.com

