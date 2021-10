When the Nevada football team hits the field at Boise State on Saturday, it will have been 8,730 days since the Wolf Pack beat the Broncos on that blue turf. Nevada's last win at Albertson's Stadium came on Nov. 8, 1997, a 56-42 Wolf Pack win in which John Dutton threw for 557 yards, a program record at the time, and five touchdowns. That is one of only two Nevada wins at Boise State in its 20 games there, and fifth-year head coach Jay Norvell knows that stat. During his press conference last week, he mentioned how often the Boise State media has brought up the Wolf Pack's poor record in Boise, most recently asking those questions in the Wolf Pack's bowl appearances there the last two seasons.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO