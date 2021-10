ROSSFORD, Ohio — It was the first community in our area to have dedicated pickleball courts, and now Rossford has added more. The old tennis courts at Beech Street Park in Rossford have been completely transformed. Two years ago, the city of Rossford's Parks and Recreation department used grant funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Natureworks program, and local grant dollars to install six pickleball courts.

