CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Family demands justice after tragic loss of Miya Marcano in Orange County

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ro6Q_0cGAkGK900

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of 19-year-old Miya Marcano promised Sunday that their fight for justice will continue.

Marcano disappeared over a week ago after she was last seen at the apartment complex where she lived and worked.

The family and their attorney believe the management there put her in danger.

They are placing the blame for her death squarely on the complex, saying this could have been prevented with simple measures in place.

But they said they don’t just want to point the finger. They want the complex to do something about it.

Twenty-four hours after Orange County deputies announced they believed they found Marcano’s body, her family, alongside an attorney, said they feel negligence played a role.

“Death is something that is very difficult, but what makes death more difficult is death that could have been prevented,” said attorney Daryl Washington.

Washington said the apartment complex, Arden Villas, was negligent in allowing the suspect in the case, Armando Callbero, to work there as a maintenance man.

“We feel had this apartment complex taken the proper steps, this person should not have even been employed at the complex,” Washington said.

When Washington was asked if a lawsuit has been filed against the complex, he said, “The family is looking at every legal remedy available to them.”

Last Tuesday, the complex sent Channel 9 a statement, saying it was adding more security, like a guard at the front gate.

But when our crew stopped by early Sunday, we didn’t see a guard on duty and drove through the gate without being stopped.

Around the apartment complex, posters were found on balconies that read, “Arden Villas is responsible.”

Marcano’s family members told Channel 9 they have heard about security concerns from people living at the apartment complex.

Marcano’s family members also said they want to start a foundation in her name, to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

See more in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

IamTheClay!
4d ago

This is extremely sad that this young lady is now deceased by the hands of someone who clearly had issues with rejection according to the story were all being given. Now that he has committed suicide, the family has no real sense of peace! The one to actually blame is no longer here!! Now they are seeking to find. management responsible. If they ran a check on him and he had no priors at least that were relevant enough to prevent him from being gainfully employed then they aren't at fault. Just because a person is never caught for things they've done doesn't mean that they don't have criminalistic ways and can be potentially dangerous! I just pray they do find peace and comfort for this senseless killing, it's definitely tragic!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Attorney: Sheriff’s defense of early investigation into Miya Marcano’s disappearance ‘shameful’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The attorney for Miya Marcano’s family released a statement on Friday stating that Sheriff John Mina’s defense of his department’s early investigation into Marcano’s disappearance was “indefensible” and “shameful.”. “It was shameful to say that no matter what they did or didn’t do, that Miya was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 Investigates: FL DEO requesting reimbursement of accidental overpayments from Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is going after what it says are overpayments. In September, 9 Investigates discovered Florida’s chaotic unemployment system accidentally sent out an estimated $21 million dollars in overpayments and had sent waves of letters to Floridians telling them they owe the state money for those overpayments.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
52K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy