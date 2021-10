In 2013 30-year-old Susie’s* life changed. Just 23 at the time, she stood in court and was told that she was being sent to prison for six months. “I was in shock,” says Susie, who lives in London. Around her, everything happened at the speed of light. As she was being sentenced, what she did not know was that she was around six weeks pregnant. She found this out after being made to do a pregnancy test while being admitted into prison.

17 DAYS AGO