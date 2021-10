As the New York Giants are seeking their first win of the season in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, star Saquon Barkley limped off of the field. After dropping the first two games of the season, the New York Giants are in a must-win situation in Week 3 hosting the Atlanta Falcons. It’s a matchup of two winless teams at MetLife Stadium in a game that the Giants desperately need to win. Running back Saquon Barkley limped off of the field in the first half, but eventually returned to the game.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO