A roundup of local sports briefs, news and announcements
The Rundlett ‘B’ volleyball team defeated Timberlane, 2-1. Brea Flynn and Lilla Marston served well. Ella Edwards and Kylie Keene played well defensively. ■The Hopkinton girls’ soccer team won a pair of games last week, defeating South Meadow, 6-0, and Kearsarge, 4-2. Annie Morrall and Madi Belanger scored against South Meadow, while Veronica Nyland played great defense and Paige Boudette played well in goal. Morrall also scored three goals in the victory over Kearsarge, while Anne Pearce, Maeve Owens and Lia Chapin led the defense.www.concordmonitor.com
