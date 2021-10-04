CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Senegal's Old Capital On The Frontline Against Rising Sea

By Laurent Lozano
International Business Times
 5 days ago

In the northern Senegalese city of Saint-Louis, excavators are ripping up the beach to lay giant blocks of basalt, in an eleventh-hour effort to keep the sea at bay. When work is finished, a black sea wall will stretch for kilometres along the coastline of the West African country's former capital, famed for its colonial-era architecture.

