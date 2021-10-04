Ravens knock Broncos from unbeaten ranks with 23-7 rout

The Ravens dominated the Broncos 23-7 in their Week 4 matchup and improved to 3-1 on the season. Lamar Jackson has put the team on his back over four games. However, he is taking too many hits trying to extend plays. Entering the game, Jackon had been hit 44 times, the most of any QB in the NFL. He took three sacks and was hit eight times by the Broncos. Jackson also appeared to have gotten hit at least late twice but he did not get a call. Jackson finished with 316 yards passing with a touchdown.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO