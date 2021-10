The last time Central Arkansas squared off against today's foe, FCS No. 1 Sam Houston, it was under much different circumstances. The Bearkats were without their starting quarterback, Eric Schmid. They also lost a crucial piece of their defense in Zyon McCollum partway through the game. The Bears had a hill to climb, being down 16-0 at halftime. Behind a 15-point fourth quarter, they came back to win 29-25 Oct. 26, 2019, on their home turf at Estes Stadium.

