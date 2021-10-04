Flash Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Neshoba FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NESHOBA COUNTY At 954 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in southwest Neshoba County. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Neshoba, Dixon and Dowdville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED