Historic homecoming for former Eagles coach Andy Reid

By Bob Grotz
Delaware County Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — There was no Gatorade bath after Andy Reid made history Sunday in a 42-30 victory over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. That was probably a good thing because the Big Guy spent the previous Sunday night in a hospital after feeling very ill following a loss to the Chargers.

