Believe it or not, I have come, not to bury Kirk Cousins … but to attempt to praise him. If you have followed this column during Minnesota’s Cousins era, you know that I have often been a bit hard on our beleaguered and culturally clueless millionaire signal caller. Indeed, after the Vikings loss in this season’s opener, I compared Cousins’ mobility in the pocket to that of a sculpture model, and suggested that he take ballet lessons to become lighter on his feet. Funny stuff, but not really fair.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO