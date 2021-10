The Town of Lenox recently celebrated the grand opening of its dog park. The park is located behind the skate park at 230 South Peterboro St. in the Village of Canastota. The park is topped with a pet-friendly surface and contains separate areas for large and small dogs. Officials ask that owners’ dogs be under their control at all times at the park. More information is available on the Town of Lenox Facebook site and through the Town of Lenox office, (315) 697-9291. Free giveaways were distributed at the grand opening while supplies lasted.

CANASTOTA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO