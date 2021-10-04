Keeler: Yo, Pat Shurmur, if Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon don’t get more touches, Broncos are toast. And so are you.
Javonte Williams was carrying Marlon Humphrey on his back for so long he should’ve charged the guy cab fare. “I think (Humphrey) tried to go for the ball instead of trying to tackle me,” the Broncos’ rookie running back would say later about his stomping, 31-yard run for the ages against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Empower Field. “He just jumped my back, and I kept going.”www.denverpost.com
