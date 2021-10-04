Keeler: Yo, Pat Shurmur, if Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon don’t get more touches, Broncos are toast. And so are you.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Gordon was also limited on Wednesday, and it appears that this may just be the team trying to keep him fresh for game days. Keep an eye on his participation levels over the next couple days ahead of Sunday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Should Gordon's workload be impacted by this injury in that game, Javonte Williams would be in line for an increase in touches.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO