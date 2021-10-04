Japanese Market Significantly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying above the 28,400 level, ignoring the firmly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders reacted to rising inflation worries and the grim domestic coronavirus infections situation, even as the nation readies to open up after is completely lifted COVID-19 state of emergencies.markets.businessinsider.com
