Japanese Market Significantly Lower

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 34,796.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.09% to 14,667.44. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,406.93. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 44,160,450 cases with around 710,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,915,560 cases and 450,120 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,532,550 COVID-19 cases with 599,810 deaths. In total, there were at least 236,882,420 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,836,830 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO