Japanese Market Significantly Lower

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying above the 28,400 level, ignoring the firmly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders reacted to rising inflation worries and the grim domestic coronavirus infections situation, even as the nation readies to open up after is completely lifted COVID-19 state of emergencies.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Electric#Softbank Group#Japanese#Uniqlo#Fast Retailing#Sumitomo Mitsui Financial#Mitsubishi Ufj Financial#Mizuho Financial#Canon#Nippon Yusen#Mitsui O S K Lines#Tdk#Murata Manufacturing#Fujifilm Holdings#Fanuc#Konami Holdings#Toto#Nippon Electric Glass#M3
