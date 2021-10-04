CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Renovations to former Winn-Dixie site will cost Laurens County $1.45 million

By STAFF REPORT
 5 days ago

Turning a former grocery store into a one-stop-shop for voters and veterans will cost Laurens County $1.454 million, the County Council heard last week. That's the latest estimate from Thomas & Hutton engineering, which is managing a design-build project for the county at the old Winn Dixie building off Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. It is close to the current center of government – Hillcrest Square, which is a converted shopping center.

