Renovations to former Winn-Dixie site will cost Laurens County $1.45 million

Turning a former grocery store into a one-stop-shop for voters and veterans will cost Laurens County $1.454 million, the County Council heard last week. That’s the latest estimate from Thomas & Hutton engineering, which is managing a design-build project for the county at the old Winn Dixie building off Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. It is close to the current center of government – Hillcrest Square, which is a converted shopping center.