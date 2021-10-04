University of Alabama sells Tutwiler dorm's bricks, room numbers as fundraiser for scholarships

Over its more than 50 years, Julia Tutwiler Hall served as the first University of Alabama residence for more than 40,000 young women. As a largely freshman dorm, it also became, for many of those students, the first home away from their parents’ home, their first place to set their own schedules, take care of their own laundry and meals, and develop lasting relationships with their roomies, and the 1,000 or so near-neighbors.