A new season is upon us, and in typical Leafs fashion, it’s started by making everyone re-live the nightmare from the previous season. This, of course, is due to the release of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, courtesy of Amazon Prime. It was an interesting series to watch with some moments worth discussing. On the whole, it would have been enjoyable to see more in-game moments (the one instance of note, with dialogue between Joe Thornton and Nikolaj Ehlers, was fantastic), as well as some more focus on the individual stars of the team.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO