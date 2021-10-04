CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filing says shares of Chinese developer Evergrande have been suspended from trading on Hong Kong stock exchange

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Filing says shares of Chinese developer Evergrande have been suspended from trading on Hong Kong stock exchange. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese products worth $370 billion in 2018, citing trade practices Washington deemed "unfair."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Evergrande shareholder to delist in Hong Kong as contagion hits stock

Chinese Estates Holding, a Hong Kong-based property group, has announced an offer to take the business private after its exposure to heavily indebted developer China Evergrande crushed its share price. The company, which is majority-owned by the family of billionaire tycoon Joseph Lau, said late on Wednesday its controlling shareholders...
MARKETS
CNN

Hong Kong developer quits the stock market as Evergrande fallout spreads

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese Estates Holdings plans to go private after its stock was slammed by fallout from the crisis at Evergrande. its shares plunge as much as 44% this year to their lowest level in nearly two decades as Evergrande teetered on the edge of collapse. Chinese Estates is the second largest shareholder in Evergrande after founder and chairman Xu Jiayin.
MARKETS
milwaukeesun.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sold off after Evergrande is suspended

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, rising in China and Australia, but falling sharply in Japan and Hong Kong. At the close on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 326.18 points or 1.13 percent at 28,444.89. In China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 31.88...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Banks Have Limited Exposure to Stressed Chinese Developers - Regulator

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The risks to Hong Kong banks from heavily indebted Chinese property developers are manageable, a top executive at the city's banking regulator said on Tuesday. The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment in China and force developers to cut prices....
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY
spectrumlocalnews.com

EXPLAINER: How global deal stems corporate use of tax havens

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — More than 130 countries have forged a deal on sweeping changes in how big global companies are taxed. The goal: deterring multinational companies from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes — better known as tax havens. The sweeping agreement was struck...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY

