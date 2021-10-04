CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady sets passing yards record, Bucs trail 7-6 at halftime

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn’t the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night. He also was booed. Often. And when Brady was sacked by Matt Judon in the second quarter, the crowd went wild. Even when the Buccaneers quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter, there was a mixture of cheers and applause along with the jeers. Brady, 44, reached 80,359 yards through the air and then called a timeout before the next play — though no announcement had been made about setting the mark. That came during the timeout.

