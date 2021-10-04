Knehr’s doubleheader starts to be subject of debate

Baseball historians will now debate whether former Lake Elsinore Storm pitcher, Reiss Knehr, is the most recent pitcher to start both games of a doubleheader. Knehr, who pitched for the Storm in 2019 and for the San Diego Padres during part of 2021, started the Padres’ game July 21 in Atlanta. That game was suspended due to unsuitable weather and continued before the Padres’ regularly scheduled Sept. 24 home game against Atlanta. Knehr was the starting pitcher for the second game as well as for the first game which was completed that day.