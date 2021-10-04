CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Knehr’s doubleheader starts to be subject of debate

By Joe Naiman
Valley News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball historians will now debate whether former Lake Elsinore Storm pitcher, Reiss Knehr, is the most recent pitcher to start both games of a doubleheader. Knehr, who pitched for the Storm in 2019 and for the San Diego Padres during part of 2021, started the Padres’ game July 21 in Atlanta. That game was suspended due to unsuitable weather and continued before the Padres’ regularly scheduled Sept. 24 home game against Atlanta. Knehr was the starting pitcher for the second game as well as for the first game which was completed that day.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Lake Elsinore, CA
Sports
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. It's the first such meeting since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Newcombe
Person
Chuck Tanner

Comments / 0

Community Policy