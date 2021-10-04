Fred Warner, Nick Bosa have confidence in team’s mentality and approach after tough loss
Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks felt like somewhat of a demoralizing one for the San Francisco 49ers, but two of the team's defensive standouts -- defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner --expect to see their teammates carry a positive mentality forward as the challenges in their schedule continue.
