National Guard member, victim of COVID, remembered as ‘full of life’

It was getting late, almost dark, when the pilot of the H-21 gently eased the nose-gear of his helicopter against the hill in front. The aft landing gear was still in the air. To evacuate the 12 wounded men from the steep mountain side, he would have to hover, nose down, low enough for them to enter through the side door, about 20 feet behind the cockpit. The tandem rotors of the H-21 made the maneuver extremely difficult. If the tail rotor dropped below horizontal, it would strike the trees below. The front rotor was just feet from the hill-side in front and time was critical because the Viet Cong were just over the hilltop. As soon as the troops were aboard, the pilot lifted off and flew the wounded men to Da Nang. The pilot during this daring and dangerous operation was CWO Joe Mikel, from Opp, Alabama. His courageous actions on June 13, 1962 would earn him the Distinguished Flying Cross, the first such award given to a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War.

