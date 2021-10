ST CHARLES, Mo. — Tails will be wagging in St. Charles this weekend with several dog-themed events benefitting Five Acres Animal Shelter. If you are a runner, walker or already in the spirit of Halloween, they've got you covered. The Trails for Tails Glow 1-mile run or walk and a 5k kicks off Paw-toberfest Friday night. The Paw Parade steps off Saturday in Frenchtown.

