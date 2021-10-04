Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties luxury agent joins Coldwell Banker
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties real estate agent Debra Johnston has joined Coldwell Banker Realty‘s Buckhead office. With almost 18 years in the business, Johnston specializes in luxury properties and has sold more than $65 million of real estate so far this year. She was the No. 1 individual agent for six years in a row in Berkshire Hathaway’s Buckhead office.atlantaagentmagazine.com
