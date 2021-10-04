CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties luxury agent joins Coldwell Banker

By John Yellig
atlantaagentmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties real estate agent Debra Johnston has joined Coldwell Banker Realty‘s Buckhead office. With almost 18 years in the business, Johnston specializes in luxury properties and has sold more than $65 million of real estate so far this year. She was the No. 1 individual agent for six years in a row in Berkshire Hathaway’s Buckhead office.

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Yahoo Finance#Reuters#Bloomberg#Fox#Abc#Nbc#The Pinnacle List#Haute Residence

Comments / 0

Community Policy