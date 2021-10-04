Andrew Zimmern Can't Get Enough Of This Surprising Food

As every parent knows, time refuses to stand still, no matter how you wish it would. Those cute kids playing in your yard today will be teenagers refusing to come out of their rooms tomorrow, and the day after that they'll be adults who are grown and flown with families of their own. We can't say we weren't warned, since not only has this been the case throughout human history, but Harry Chapin's 1974 hit "Cat's in the Cradle" (via YouTube) literally spells the whole process out for us. The only way to freeze time is by capturing those fleeting golden moments with a camera, then bringing out the pics for some nostalgic wallowing at a later date.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO