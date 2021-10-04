'Billions' Star Set to Exit Showtime Series After 5 Seasons
Billions will start a new phase with Season 6 because Damian Lewis has left the Showtime series. During Sunday's Season 5 finale, Lewis' Bobby "Axe" Axelrod made a decision that will make it impossible for Paul Giamatti's U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades to bring him to justice. Lewis' decision to leave the show had been in the works for awhile, and comes after the death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory, in April. (Spoilers follow!)popculture.com
