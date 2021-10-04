CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) on a potential primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith House Democrats struggling to pass two infrastructure bills, Arizona democrats have begun laying the groundwork for a possible primary challenge against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. MSNBC’s Ayman Moheldin asked Rep. Mondaire Jones whether he supports the challenge. Jones replied: “Arizona politics do not require Kyrsten Sinema to be as conservative and as obstructionist as she has been.”Oct. 4, 2021.

Primary Sinema PAC aims to pressure Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is causing frustration on Capitol Hill. The Arizona senator is at the center of a standoff within the Democratic Party over the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agenda. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports on the Primary Sinema PAC that aims to pressure the senator. Sept. 30, 2021.
Kyrsten Sinema
Mondaire Jones
With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Snubbing of the Democrats’ Reconciliation Plans, Environmental Advocates Ask, ‘Which Side Are You On?’

In Kyrsten Sinema’s 2009 book, Unite and Conquer: How to Build Coalitions That Win and Last, she described the necessity of working with Republicans so she could “get something done.”. But after months when Sen. Sinema (D-Ariz.) has defiantly snubbed a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that contains the bulk of...
CrowdPAC To Fund A Primary Challenger To Kyrsten Sinema Launched

Update to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Is Facing A Vote Of ‘No Confidence’. They elected her to office, now she treats them with contempt. Democratic activists are following up on their recent resolution at the state committee meeting. Igor Derysh reports at Salon, Activists who helped elect Kyrsten Sinema launch CrowdPAC...
Arizona Dems Threaten Sen. Kyrsten Sinema With No-Confidence Vote

The Arizona Democratic Party passed a resolution Saturday promising a no-confidence vote against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema if she refuses to back filibuster reforms or votes against President Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill. The Arizona Democratic Party State Committee noted in a statement that despite a whopping 91 percent of members calling for the elimination of the filibuster, which they refer to as a “Jim Crow relic,” the Arizona senator continues to ignore her party’s pleas to pass voting rights legislation under the guise of “bipartisanship.” The committee wrote that they want Sen. Sinema to be successful, but if she “continues to delay, disrupt, or vote to gut the Reconciliation Package of its necessary funding,” they will “go officially on record and will give Senator Sinema a vote of NO CONFIDENCE.”
Sen. Markey and Sen. Coons discuss progress and negotiations on the Democratic agenda in the Senate

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) join Andrea Mitchell to discuss several developments on Capitol Hill, including the Senate Judiciary’s report on President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, a short-term agreement to raise debt ceiling, potential regulations on Facebook, and the proposed Civilian Climate Corps, a plan that would employ young Americans to combat climate change.Oct. 7, 2021.
A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
