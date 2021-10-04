Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) on a potential primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

The Arizona Democratic Party passed a resolution Saturday promising a no-confidence vote against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema if she refuses to back filibuster reforms or votes against President Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill. The Arizona Democratic Party State Committee noted in a statement that despite a whopping 91 percent of members calling for the elimination of the filibuster, which they refer to as a “Jim Crow relic,” the Arizona senator continues to ignore her party’s pleas to pass voting rights legislation under the guise of “bipartisanship.” The committee wrote that they want Sen. Sinema to be successful, but if she “continues to delay, disrupt, or vote to gut the Reconciliation Package of its necessary funding,” they will “go officially on record and will give Senator Sinema a vote of NO CONFIDENCE.”

