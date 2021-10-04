Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) on a potential primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
With House Democrats struggling to pass two infrastructure bills, Arizona democrats have begun laying the groundwork for a possible primary challenge against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. MSNBC’s Ayman Moheldin asked Rep. Mondaire Jones whether he supports the challenge. Jones replied: “Arizona politics do not require Kyrsten Sinema to be as conservative and as obstructionist as she has been.”Oct. 4, 2021.www.msnbc.com
Comments / 0