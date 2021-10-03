Cavaliers coach expecting battle with unbeaten Calhoun Academy

Trying to knock off another unbeaten opponent is the mission for the No. 3 Sigourney-Keota football team tonight when they welcome Cardinal for a district clash. The 5-0 Cobras are riding high after knocking off previously unbeaten Pella Christian 20-13 last week. The infamous Cobra ground attack has not disappointed this year, as they average 324 rushing yards a game with Cade Molyneux recording 1,027 yards and 13 scores. While the Cobras like to run the ball, the Comets like to air it out. Maddux Jones has been the difference in their 5-0 start with the senior quarterback completing 59 of his 83 passes for 1,114 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Griffin Greiner has been his top target with 18 receptions for 389 yards and eight touchdowns. Something has to give in this game with Cardinal putting up 53 points a night, but the S-K defense has only surrendered 10 points an outing.

KEOTA, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO