High School

Cavaliers coach expecting battle with unbeaten Calhoun Academy

By Rob Gantt rgantt@ourgazette.com
The Post and Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne wants to knock the zero out of the other’s loss column. The other wants to get revenge for losing twice to this team last season. The stage is set for a heated encounter at St. John’s Christian Academy on Oct. 8 when the 4-1 Cavaliers host 5-0 Calhoun Academy.

National football post

No. 1 Georgia meets No. 11 Kentucky in battle of unbeatens

No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 Kentucky each will look to take a major step toward a Southeastern Conference East Division title in a game with College Football Playoff implications between undefeated teams on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) are coming off a season in which they...
GEORGIA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Calhoun City Schools names baseball field after Coach Chip Henderson

On Friday, Oct. 1, during the Homecoming pregame show, the Calhoun Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, Athletic Director Dr. Brock Holley and Principal Casey Parker recognized Chip Henderson, a 1986 Calhoun High School graduate, teacher and coach, on an outstanding career as head baseball coach for Calhoun High School by naming the CHS baseball field, "Chip Henderson Field”.
HIGH SCHOOL
Person
Philip Simmons
kciiradio.com

Cobras Host Comets in Battle of the Unbeaten

Trying to knock off another unbeaten opponent is the mission for the No. 3 Sigourney-Keota football team tonight when they welcome Cardinal for a district clash. The 5-0 Cobras are riding high after knocking off previously unbeaten Pella Christian 20-13 last week. The infamous Cobra ground attack has not disappointed this year, as they average 324 rushing yards a game with Cade Molyneux recording 1,027 yards and 13 scores. While the Cobras like to run the ball, the Comets like to air it out. Maddux Jones has been the difference in their 5-0 start with the senior quarterback completing 59 of his 83 passes for 1,114 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Griffin Greiner has been his top target with 18 receptions for 389 yards and eight touchdowns. Something has to give in this game with Cardinal putting up 53 points a night, but the S-K defense has only surrendered 10 points an outing.
KEOTA, IA
NW Florida Daily News

Baker takes on Lighthouse Private Christian Academy in bid to stay unbeaten

BAKER — The Gators are hoping not to hold their breaths after back-to-back nail-bitting victories against South Walton and Northview. Winning by a combined two points in two games, Baker now looks to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy (1-1) for a chance to remain unbeaten and breathe a little easier by the time the horn sounds.
BAKER, FL
timestelegram.com

Morrisville-Eaton wins battle of eight-player football unbeatens

NEWPORT – Morrisville-Eaton is Section III’s final unbeaten eight-player football team after beating West Canada Valley 48-28 on the road in Saturday’s showdown between state-ranked squads. Morrisville-Eaton’s Warriors (5-0, 2-0 Eight-Player South-East) scored on three single-play possessions in the first half and led 36-14 at the intermission after covering 83...
NEWPORT, NY
#Cavaliers#Christian Academy#Sjca#Dorchester Academy
burlington-record.com

Eagles top former coach in battle of state powers

In a contest featuring two of the state’s top six-man football teams, the Stratton Eagles defeated the Idalia Wolves 32-16 Friday night in Stratton. Idalia is coached by former Stratton/Liberty (now just Stratton) coach Toby Kechter, who led the then Knighted Eagles (now just Eagles) to four consecutive state finals, winning a championship in 2018.
STRATTON, CO
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Showdown in Shreveport: unbeatens NCHS, Byrd battle tonight

The Natchitoches Central High School football team has made big strides forward so far this season. Tonight, they’ll find out how they measure up against the best Class 5A program in northwest Louisiana, C.E. Byrd. Having ditched a skid that dated back 11 games to 2019, the Chiefs are unbeaten...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Sun

Battle of Unbeatens: Alma College hosts Olivet Saturday

It’s got everything one could ask for. On Saturday afternoon from Bahlke Field the Alma College football team hosts Olivet College at 2 p.m. in the annual homecoming game. Both the Scots and Comets enter their MIAA opener unbeaten at 4-0 and 3-0 respectively. Coming into the game the Scots...
ALMA, MI
accesswdun.com

Coaches Corner: Week 7 has coaches thinking about region battles

As the region schedules continue, some beginning this week, Northeast Georgia teams are starting to excel on the field. Last week, we saw North Hall put the hammer down on West Hall, Commerce break the two-game skid, Cherokee Bluff respond to first-half adversity against Gilmer to blow past the Bobcats, Dawson County rallying to beat White County, and Towns County knocking off Bethlehem Christian for the best start in a long time for the Indians.
FOOTBALL
INFORUM

No. 3 Cavalier topples No. 4 May-Port-C-G to stay unbeaten

It took one play to set the tone Friday night in a showdown between No. 3 Cavalier and No. 4 May-Port-C-G. Cavalier kicked off. May-Port-C-G fumbled. The Tornadoes recovered, used the good field position to punch in a touchdown and jump ahead. Cavalier forced four turnovers in all, recovering a...
CAVALIER, ND
Northern Virginia Daily

Hornets expect another tight battle with rival Bridgewater

WINCHESTER — Having played each other three times in the spring, the Shenandoah University and Bridgewater College football teams know each other well, and the results showed on the field — all three contests were decided by eight points or less. Hornets head coach Scott Yoder expects another hard-fought battle...
WINCHESTER, VA
Morning Sun

Vestaburg falls by single point in battle of unbeatens

On Saturday afternoon the Vestaburg High School 8-man football team faced it biggest test of the 2021 season when state powerhouse Portland St. Pat’s came-a-calling for a conference contest. In the end the host Wolverines (5-1, 2-1 CMFL-8) stayed with the Shamrocks (6-0, 3-0) throughout only to fall by a...
VESTABURG, MI
chatsports.com

Gators expecting another hotly contested battle with Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have been a thorn in the Gators’ side for the last seven years or so. In 2014, it took triple-overtime for the Gators to escape the Swamp with a win. It took Kentucky completely ignoring two Gators receivers and missing a field goal for the Gators to win in 2017. It took a career backup quarterback named Kyle Trask leading an unforgettable fourth-quarter comeback for UF to win in 2019.
KENTUCKY STATE

