North Dakota Badlands Search and Rescue Services director rescues injured hawk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City man is getting a lot of attention on social media for rescuing a Hawk last Friday. Travis Bateman, the Director of the Badlands Search and Rescue said a young Swainson’s Hawk appeared in his backyard on Friday and it looked like the animal might’ve had a broken wing. That’s when he called the game warden and later the Dakota Zoo agreed to house the bird in its rehabilitation center.