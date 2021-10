Three weeks into the NFL season, the 49ers are 2-1. They have looked solid, but the offense has been limited, and it’s time to let Trey Lance run the show. It’s three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and the San Francisco 49ers‘ season is off to a good start. They started out 2-0 and then lost to the Green Bay Packers. There is no shame in losing to a great team like the Packers by only one point when you have no corners or running backs, but the loss still stings.

