Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence joins Amy Schumer at Rally for Abortion Justice: 'We out here'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjKSz_0cGAbIq800

Jennifer Lawrence and friend Amy Schumer were among the thousands of people who marched in the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Schumer, 40, posted a photo from one of the hundreds of Women's March protests happening nationwide alongside Lawrence, 31, who showed her baby bump. "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Schumer captioned her Instagram post.

A representative for Lawrence confirmed to USA TODAY in early September that the actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, 37, were expecting their first child together .

In Schumer's photo Saturday, the comedian held a sign saying "abortion is essential"  while Lawrence's sign read, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

Rosanna Arquette , Sharon Stone , Kate Hudson and Alicia Keys applauded Schumer's post with supportive emoji-filled comments.

Congratulations are in order! Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Hundreds of marches: Take place nationwide as protesters decry 'unprecedented attack' on reproductive rights

Schumer, who has been open about her struggles with infertility, revealed last month she had her uterus and appendix removed as a result of endometriosis, a condition in which tissue typically found the uterus starts to grow in other parts of the body, leading to uncomfortable long-term pelvic pain during and between periods.

More: Amy Schumer reveals she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis

Schumer posted a photo on Instagram stories of herself speaking at the rally.

In a previous Instagram post , Schumer wrote, "Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason."

More than 650 marches took place across the country on Saturday to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy. The marches came a month after a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect.

In Washington's Rally for Abortion Justice, a crowd of protesters gathered Saturday around a banner proclaiming "Bans off our bodies!" as Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" blasted from speakers.

Contributing: Jenna Ryu, Christine Fernando, Savannah Behrmann and Jeanine Santucci

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence joins Amy Schumer at Rally for Abortion Justice: 'We out here'

