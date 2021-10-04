Falkville Fall Festival returns Saturday

Music and family-friendly activities will fill downtown Falkville for the annual fall festival Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The all-day celebration will kick off with a pancake breakfast at the Volunteer Fire Department from 7-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted at the door. At 8 a.m. runners will take to the streets for the Color Me Downtown 5K at South Park on Culver Road. Other activities include a car show, antique tractor show, arts, crafts and food vendors, children’s activities and games and a mechanical bull. Musicians taking the stage will be Brodey Turney, After Midtown and, headliner, Tyler Booth. Admission is free.