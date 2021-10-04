CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falkville, AL

Falkville Fall Festival returns Saturday

By Rebekah Yancey
Hartselle Enquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic and family-friendly activities will fill downtown Falkville for the annual fall festival Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The all-day celebration will kick off with a pancake breakfast at the Volunteer Fire Department from 7-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted at the door. At 8 a.m. runners will take to the streets for the Color Me Downtown 5K at South Park on Culver Road. Other activities include a car show, antique tractor show, arts, crafts and food vendors, children’s activities and games and a mechanical bull. Musicians taking the stage will be Brodey Turney, After Midtown and, headliner, Tyler Booth. Admission is free.

hartselleenquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, AL
Falkville, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Falkville, AL
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. It's the first such meeting since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Booth

Comments / 0

Community Policy