George Harrison Almost Fired From The Beatles, Called 'Festering Wound'

Cover picture for the articleIn a newly-unearthed interview, John Lennon vented his frustrations over his bandmate and considered to replace him with Eric Clapton if the issues continued. AceShowbiz - The Beatles almost fired George Harrison and replaced him with his one-time love rival Eric Clapton after the guitarist temporarily left the band. The...

US 103.1

What the Beatles Said About George Harrison Quitting

John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono were recorded discussing George Harrison’s five-day departure from the Beatles in 1969, a biographer revealed. John Harris was given access to the hundreds of hours of recordings made as the group began to disintegrate. Edited by Harris, the Beatles’ book Get Back arrives on Oct. 12 and ties in with Peter Jackson’s six-hour movie series of the same name, to be released in November.
MUSIC
afropop.org

George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" at 50

We love to note 50th anniversaries, and when it comes to pop music, those anniversaries are hitting into rich territory for me. In 1971, I was 15, devoted to Top-40 radio, a devoted Beatles fan, with only the faintest idea about music from Africa or the Caribbean. The breakup of the Beatles had been traumatic, though in retrospect, not so tragic, since there was still so much to come from the principle songwriters. Out of it all, though, the one post-Beatles album that has truly stood the test of time for me is George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. The three-vinyl disc format made a big impression in 1971, and those long guitar jams on disc three were tasty and wild. But the reason this album has long lived in my extensive Winter Music playlist, is the luminous songwriting. Harrison’s creative juices had been boiling over in a pressure cooker, never able to fully bloom in the competitive arena of Beatles albums. Here, on these six sides, it all flowed out with passion and brilliance, a geyser of songwriting gold.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

The Beatles Release Previously Unheard Material from Let It Be Sessions

Fab Four enthusiasts will be delighted this month to have been granted access to four previously unreleased mixes from the band’s 1969 and 1970 Get Back sessions which ultimately culminated in 1970’s Let It Be. The batch of songs, released collectively as a single titled Get Back (Take 8), includes alternate versions of “Get Back,” “One After 909,” “Across The Universe,” and George Harrison’s “I Me Mine.”
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

The Beatles considered replacing George Harrison with Eric Clapton

The Beatles once considered firing George Harrison and replacing him with Eric Clapton. And let’s just take a moment to imagine the alternative universe where that actually happened. It was John Lennon who suggested the line-up change, in a conversation that has now been discovered among 120 hours of audio...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Measure for Measure: Lessons from George

Lessons from George (Harrison) You might have seen him at the back of the class in grammar school, doodling guitars on his notebook. What accounted for the transformation of the quiet schoolboy into a musical icon whose songs are loved by millions and continue to inspire generations of songwriters? After combing through interviews, biographies, and sheet music we were able to distill a few lessons and insights.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Imitation Is Problematic

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. If you were handed a copy of this record in 1971 without anything on the label…you could be excused if you believed that someone had found a lost Beatles album and released. “Straight Up” the 3rd album by Badfinger was that close an approximation to what the Fab Four sounded like in the mid 60’s.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, died at the age of 23.

Another day, another Hollywood loss to mourn. Many pioneers and rising stars have left the entertainment industry in recent months. The deaths of public figures have become a painful reality, from Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy. Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, has unfortunately joined the ranks of our fallen stars.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES

