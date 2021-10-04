6 Signs You are Suffering from Protein Deficiency
Protein deficiency, especially for athletes, can have exceptionally negative consequences. Proteins are the essential building blocks of the human body. “Protein: Any of a class of nitrogenous organic compounds which have large molecules composed of one or more long chains of amino acids and are an essential part of all living organisms, especially as structural components of body tissues such as muscle, hair, etc., and as enzymes and antibodies.”¹www.boxrox.com
Comments / 0