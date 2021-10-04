CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

6 Signs You are Suffering from Protein Deficiency

By Robbie Wild Hudson
boxrox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein deficiency, especially for athletes, can have exceptionally negative consequences. Proteins are the essential building blocks of the human body. “Protein: Any of a class of nitrogenous organic compounds which have large molecules composed of one or more long chains of amino acids and are an essential part of all living organisms, especially as structural components of body tissues such as muscle, hair, etc., and as enzymes and antibodies.”¹

www.boxrox.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

This facial symptom can be irritating. A twitching near the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitches normally happen in one or the other eye — they can be irritating but they are not normally painful. Similarly, a tingling sensation in the legs, feet or hands can...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Vitamin Deficiency May Be Causing Your Bladder Leaks

Sometimes it happens after a sneeze. Other times it happens when you go running or jogging. Many times, laughter is the biggest culprit of them all. If you’ve ever had a bladder leak, you’re familiar with the shock, embarrassment, and humor that comes with it. (You’re also not alone: 33 million Americans suffer from overactive bladder.) Embracing these moments with levity can help, but still no one wants to be interrupted by an unexpected pee burst. If there’s something simple you can do to reduce your chance of leakage, it might be worth a shot. The latest research suggests that there’s an easy fix among your supplements: vitamin D.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

An Obvious Sign That You Will Live Longer

Women who can do this live longer and have a lower risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, and other causes. Women who can do high-intensity exercise have a longer life and much lower risk of death from any cause, including cancer and heart disease, a study presented at EuroEcho 2019 reveals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Atrophy#Protein#Nutrition#No Sugar#Cholesterol
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
EatThis

What Taking Vitamin C Every Day Does to Your Body

Vitamin C, aka L-ascorbic acid, is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and also available as a dietary supplement, explains the National Institutes of Health—but do you know what taking vitamin C every day does to your body? According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, FACEP, Emergency Medicine Physician at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, the vitamin is essential to every diet—and knowing what taking vitamin C every day does to your body is important. "Vitamin C is naturally present in many foods and is not synthesized by the body," he explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It must be ingested." Food sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, peppers, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, cantaloupe, potatoes, strawberries, and spinach. However, some people prefer taking it in supplement form. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Drinking Too Much Coffee Could Be Causing This Serious Vitamin Deficiency

How much coffee is too much? The FDA notes that you can get away with drinking about four or five cups, or 400 milligrams of caffeine, each day without suffering negative effects. (This is true as long as you don’t have a sensitivity to it and you aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding.) However, new research suggests that the more caffeine you consume, the more likely you are to suffer from a vitamin D deficiency.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sentinel

The main symptoms of a lack of vitamin W12

One vitamin M 12 was a micronutrient essential for the proper functioning of the body. Therefore, it would be necessary to incorporate this diet in a normal way in our nutritional structure through certain foods . Also known as cobalamin, it has been a vitamin that sony ericsson stores mostly...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A High-Fat Food That Reduces Blood Pressure

Two servings a day of this high-fat food could lower diabetes risk and reduce high blood pressure. Eating more whole fat dairy is linked to a lower incidence of diabetes and hypertension, a study has found. Having dairy products twice a day in your regular diet reduces the risk of...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Fish Oil Supplements After 50

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that often coincides with major changes in your health and overall wellbeing. While eating a healthy diet, getting adequate exercise, and reducing stress are all great ways to improve your health and longevity after 50, there's yet another way to get healthier when you've hit the half-century mark: taking fish oil supplements.
NUTRITION
amymyersmd.com

Bone Health Supplements: Are You Mineral Deficient?

My patients would often ask me about bone health supplements and which one is best to support optimal bone health. If you walk down the health aisle of your grocery store, there are so many bone health supplements on the shelves. It can be so overwhelming trying to figure out which ingredients give you the most support for your dollar. Don’t worry. I’m about to tell you all about the minerals you should have in a bone health supplement and let you in on some big news.
HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

We're Breaking Down Complete vs. Incomplete Protein for You

You know that protein is an essential part of any balanced diet, but if you’re someone who likes to delve a bit deeper into health and wellness, you might have seen the phrases complete protein and incomplete protein thrown around—and thought, “huh?! Isn’t protein, well, protein?” The answer is yes and no.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Best Nut to Eat to Reduce Inflammation, Says Dietitian

Satiating and delicious, nuts are one of the healthiest snacks you can grab — especially while on the go. Whether you prefer to eat roasted pistachios with cheese and grapes or sprinkle cashews onto your morning bowl of oatmeal, there are so many ways nuts can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Also, trail mix is very much still a thing!
NUTRITION
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy