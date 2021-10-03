Watch Hunter Henry muscle his way for a beastly TD vs. the Buccaneers

Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the NFL season!. Is it too early to call today’s game between the Buccaneers (2-0) and Rams (2-0) a potential NFC Conference Championship preview? Yes. Are we going to do it anyway? Yes! After kicking off the season with a 31-29 Thursday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady and company put up 48 points on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. On the other side of the field, the Rams began the season with a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears before escaping Indianapolis with a 27-24 victory. Which team will exit Week 3 with an undefeated record? Time will tell.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO