Watch Hunter Henry muscle his way for a beastly TD vs. the Buccaneers

By Danny Jaillet
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked in a defensive battle, Mac Jones connected with Hunter Henry for the Patriots touchdown of the evening. What started as a medium gain turned into something more, as Henry was able to power his way into the end zone. After the catch, he shook off the defender and walked into the end zone. For Henry, that was his first touchdown reception of the season.

patriotswire.usatoday.com

