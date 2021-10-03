CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick interestingly uses pencil as toothpick during Patriots-Buccaneers

By Isaiah Houde
 5 days ago
Bill Belichick made headlines for many different reasons ahead of the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Tom Brady made his first return to Gillette Stadium and the storylines took over throughout the entire week before the game. One unexpected moment surrounding Belichick was caught by NBC cameras — and it was definitely awkward.

Announcers Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels had a segment analyzing the game and Belichick was on the screen in the background using a pencil as a toothpick. He was even thorough in checking to make sure he got the food out following the uncomfortable moment.

Welp, that’s one way to use a pencil.

RELATED PEOPLE
