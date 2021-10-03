CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

You might be surprised by where Ohio State is ranked in the SP+ ratings

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083IFp_0cGAZfwT00

Ohio State is slowly starting to gain respectability on the national scale after two weeks of offensive fireworks and defensive improvement. The Buckeyes have climbed back to No. 7 in both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches and Associated Press polls.

And now, OSU has risen in the ESPN SP+ Ratings made popular by Bill Connelly. In fact, according to the metric that is supposed to project how efficient and productive a team will be in the future, Ohio State has risen to a tie for No. 2 with Alabama. Both have 26.3 points and are just behind a Georgia team (27.2) that gets a big boost for what its defense has done so far in 2021.

Not surprisingly, OSU gets its total ranking based mostly on its firepower that’s ranked as the best offense in the country according to the SP+ Ratings. So what does the rest of the top 10 look like? It is somewhat surprising because these ratings don’t really marry with the perception of voters in both polls.

Behind the three teams already mentioned in the top 10 are Clemson (4), Florida (5), Penn State (6), Oklahoma (7), Michigan (8), North Carolina (9) and Wisconsin (10). And while we’d like to beat our chest about Ohio State being in the top three, we can’t really agree with some of these teams being in the top ten, so we’ll just leave it there.

We’ll see if these SP+ Ratings pan out for Ohio State, but for now, it’s just fun to talk about.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 2

Related
columbusnavigator.com

Here’s Why Urban Meyer Is Trending On Social Media

If you were wondering why Urban Meyer was trending on Twitter late Saturday night, you’ve come to the right place. The former Buckeye coach was allegedly spotted in close quarters with a woman who is not his wife of 35 years, Shelley Meyer. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included a video of what seems to be Urban Meyer at a crowded bar. A young woman is said to be seen dancing provocatively against his lap while he is speaking to the man next to him.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay getting roasted after revealing Week 6 destination

ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced via Twitter on Sunday that it would head to Dallas next Saturday for the annual Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas. While it’s a storied rivalry between two of the biggest college football brands in the nation, it was a choice that left many scratching their heads.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Huskers would love to honor Solich, but want to respect his wishes

Frank Solich returned to Lincoln in recent years to be honored in a more private setting, but many Nebraska fans want the real thing. You know what the real thing is. It's the former Husker head coach and player being recognized at a game at Memorial Stadium now that he's retired from coaching, having stepped away from his position at Ohio prior to this season.
LINCOLN, NE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Penn State#American Football#Buckeyes#The Usa Today Sports Afca#Associated Press#Osu#Espn#B1g#Ohio State News
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa WR reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal following Week 5

Iowa is one of the best teams in the country 5 weeks into the college football season. They are 5-0 on the year and are No. 3 in the Week 6 edition of the AP Top-25 poll. Iowa got some bad news on Monday with WR Qua’von Matthews entering the transfer portal.
IOWA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy