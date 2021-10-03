CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EG Football: Avengers Fall to Novans, 7-12

By Mary MacIntosh
eastgreenwichnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Avenger Football Team hosted the Villa Novans Friday night at Carcieri Field, holding Woonsocket to a 6 point lead at the half. Woonsocket put another 6 points on the board in the second half. EG got on the scoreboard when Jonah Hill scored off a pass from QB Parke Hardesky, and Joe Ruff scored the extra point. But it wasn’t enough and Woonsocket won 12 to 7.

