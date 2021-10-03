EG Football: Avengers Fall to Novans, 7-12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week seven of high school football was on tap on New Mexico Football Friday Night. Van Tate starts off the highlight action in Class 6-A, as district games filled the state. Jared Chester is up next with the Game of the Week as week 7 features the Cibola Cougars and Rio Rancho Rams. Rio Rancho only allowed 7 points against them prior to this game, and while Cibola would change that stat by putting up 35 points, Rio Rancho would still go on to win 64-35 and improve to 5-0 on the year. Van Tate is back with highlights from Volcano Vista’s 42-10 victory over West Mesa, and then its highlights from the Clovis Wildcats victory over Abq. High, 25-24, this win marks the first of the season for Clovis. Van and Jared are back on the set after that to interview the Del Norte Knights, and The Rio Rancho Ram Cheerleaders take the show into the first break.

