NBA

NBA YoungBoy's 'Sincerely, Kentrell' Takes No. 1 Spot From Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoungBoy Never Broke Again has dethroned Drake for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 as Sincerely, Kentrell‘s debut numbers surpassed Certified Lover Boy‘s. According to HITS Daily Double, Sincerely, Kentrell is debuting on this week’s chart with a total 137,775 equivalent album units, including 10,199 in album sales, 701 in track equivalent album units and 126,874 in streaming equivalent album units. The record opens just a few thousand units ahead of CLB, which moves down to No. 2 after a three-week reign with 134,949 equivalent album units.

