One year later, remembering Jacob Hancher

Police and firefighters joined Jacob Hancher's friends and family Sunday in honoring the fallen Myrtle Beach police officer exactly one year after he was killed in the line of duty. Hancher was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue at Station 45 in Carolina Forest. A portion of River Oaks Drive, where Hancher lived, has been renamed for him in his honor. Police also unveiled a memorial marker for Hancher near the city fountain that honors fallen MBPD officers.