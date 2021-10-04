CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Cobras carry 2 streaks to Stratford in next region clash

By Rob Gantt rgantt@ourgazette.com
The Post and Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cane Bay Cobras carry a pair of streaks to Stratford High School on Oct. 8 when the two clash in the second Region 7-AAAAA matchup for both football teams. The Cobras, winners of four straight this season, have won six consecutive encounters against their fellow Berkeley County School District program, including a 32-10 victory last year. Cane Bay rushed for 333 yards and scored 20 straight points to pull away in that game.

www.postandcourier.com

