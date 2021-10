LANCASTER, Pa. — Trotting along the sidewalk behind the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, Grizz looks as happy as a clam to meet new faces on a crisp fall afternoon. “This is Grizz. He is the perfect fall color,” Lindsay High, site and community relations director at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, said as she introduced us to the mixed-breed dog.

