Metroid Prime 3: Corruption May Have Been Open World If The Wii Was More Powerful

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, After many, many leaks, Rockstar Games has officially announced the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, comprising Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The updated games will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via the Rockstar Games Launcher) "later this year". Mobile ports will follow next year. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have added the option to pay for XP and resource collection boosts using real money in Marvel's Avengers. The move has been slated by many fans who believe it offers a stark contrast to previous statements made surrounding the game's monetization tactics. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has become the first game in the series to ship over ten million copies, Capcom confirms. As announced in a press release, Capcom says that Resident Evil 7 has set new milestones for the company as it becomes the first game in the series to ship over ten million units globally. It's worth pointing out that shipped copies are those sent to retailers, as opposed to sold copies, which have been bought by players. Seth has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO