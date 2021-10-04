CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Prime 3: Corruption May Have Been Open World If The Wii Was More Powerful

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Walker, who was Retro Studios' director of development and producer until 2012, revealed that Metroid Prime 3: Corruption could have been an open world game that featured a heavier gameplay focus on Samus' ship if, among other reasons, the Wii was a bit more powerful. As reported by VGC,...

